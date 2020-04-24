Nick Cannon says Eminem ‘knows better’ than to insult him

Nick Cannon says Eminem “knows better now” than to keep their feud going.

The 39-year-old star invited Eminem onto his ‘Wild ‘N Out’ show in December, after the hip-hop icon made derogatory comments about Nick’s ex-wife, Mariah Carey, on the Fat Joe song Lord Above.

Nick—who has been involved in a high-profile feud with the rapper for years—said: “My response was his invitation to ‘Wild ‘N Out’, and that still stands. You gotta remember, I was defending myself once again.

“He keeps bringing it up for decades. I’m one of those cats that matches energy. I don’t do it—I overdo it. Even in high school, I was a little guy, but if you made fun of me, I was gonna make fun of you, your momma, and that’s the same energy of ‘Wild ‘N Out’.”

Nick insisted he admires Eminem as a rapper but he thinks he now “knows better” than to exchange insults with him. The TV star—who was married to Mariah from 2008 until 2016—told Billboard: “I always give that dude his props as an icon in hip-hop. I think he knows better now. If he keeps talking about me, I’m gonna keep talking back.”

Nick also previously claimed Eminem was a “product of institutional racism”. The actor stands by his original accusation, saying the rapper is a “guest in the house of hip-hop”. Nick added: “When you come from a culture that was built by a community that didn’t have something of their own, but were able to embrace it and it became a new conduit of information for a new culture. “And when someone comes in and shines in that medium and takes it to the masses, it’s the same thing as [what] Elvis Presley [did]. There’s nothing wrong with it, but you gotta accept it for what it is.”