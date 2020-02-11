Nicki Minaj: 2019 was one of my favourite years

Nicki Minaj: 2019 was one of my favourite yearsTuesday, February 11, 2020
Nicki Minaj had “one of her favourite years so far” in 2019.
The ‘Yikes’ hitmaker admits she has a lot to be thankful for as she looked back on the past 12 months, which saw her marry Kenneth Petty.
Speaking in her Queen Radio show, she said: “This has been one of my favourite years so far, I realised I unlocked the lock. I realised that success starts inside you, it doesn’t start with success. Success doesn’t start with success, meaning I don’t have to be the number one female rapper. I have to know I can be the number one female rapper.”
And the 37-year-old star has learned how to “channel all of her power” and has even dropped an impressive amount of weight after doing that.
She added: “I’ve channelled all of my power and now I have control of it. I control how it manifests in my life. For example, I was trying to do this diet and I kept putting it off. I didn’t think I could have the discipline in what I ate. Once my mind was committed to it, my body committed to it. I’m still 20 pounds away from my goal weight.”
Nicki had previously insisted she was retiring from music and whilst later backtracking on her tweet, she recently revealed she won’t take herself “completely away” from music.
The ‘Anaconda‘ hitmaker said: “I love music and interacting with fans, so I can’t really see taking myself completely away. But I want to be open to other possibilities in my life. I do believe it is important to become a woman outside of the magnifying glass. I have to make sure that I’m well-rounded as a human being.”
