Nicki Minaj addresses cocaine rumours

Nicki Minaj does not do cocaine rumours, in fact, she swears on it. The Queen rapper found herself having to address this rumour while on an Instagram Live recently.

Fans saw the rapper sniffling and quickly attributed it to a drug habit.

“I don’t know if it’s just me, but I wouldn’t be embarrassed about any f**king drugs I did, that’s why I talk about the motherf**kin drugs I do in my motherf**king music. Always have, always f**king will,” She said.

“If I’m off em, I’m off em child, but I want to make this clear so open everybody’s ears, clear your ears out. I have never, ever in my life with my hands on Jesus Christ, and y’all know how I feel about my Lord and savior. Never in my life, ever, not even once sniffed coke. Ever,” She asserted.

Nicki said her constant sniffling was because of her allergies. She said her body temperature is lower than the average person, and causes her to feel colder than everyone else. And because she gets sick very easily, she has made it a point to not use those kind of drugs.

But she understands that its very common in the industry, and doesn’t judge anyone who uses it.

“I have a lot of friends, or acquaintances in the industry who do coke. I don’t judge them for it but I’ve never tried it, never wanted to, never asked them to,” She said.

She added; “Especially in the fashion world, that’s so common and normal, but yes… That’s the thing, when people used to lie about me I never used to clear my name and there was someone who took a major step and told that lie to people and I never addressed it because I thought it was too ridiculous at the time to address but something just told me to now.”