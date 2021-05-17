Nicki Minaj addresses cocaine rumours

Nicki Minaj addresses cocaine rumoursMonday, May 17, 2021
|
Nicki Minaj does not do cocaine rumours, in fact, she swears on it. The Queen rapper found herself having to address this rumour while on an Instagram Live recently.
Fans saw the rapper sniffling and quickly attributed it to a drug habit.
“I don’t know if it’s just me, but I wouldn’t be embarrassed about any f**king drugs I did, that’s why I talk about the motherf**kin drugs I do in my motherf**king music. Always have, always f**king will,” She said.
“If I’m off em, I’m off em child, but I want to make this clear so open everybody’s ears, clear your ears out. I have never, ever in my life with my hands on Jesus Christ, and y’all know how I feel about my Lord and savior. Never in my life, ever, not even once sniffed coke. Ever,” She asserted.
Nicki said her constant sniffling was because of her allergies. She said her body temperature is lower than the average person, and causes her to feel colder than everyone else. And because she gets sick very easily, she has made it a point to not use those kind of drugs.
But she understands that its very common in the industry, and doesn’t judge anyone who uses it.
“I have a lot of friends, or acquaintances in the industry who do coke. I don’t judge them for it but I’ve never tried it, never wanted to, never asked them to,” She said.
She added; “Especially in the fashion world, that’s so common and normal, but yes… That’s the thing, when people used to lie about me I never used to clear my name and there was someone who took a major step and told that lie to people and I never addressed it because I thought it was too ridiculous at the time to address but something just told me to now.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy