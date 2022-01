Nicki Minaj ‘Anaconda’ reaches 1 billion views on YouTube

All hail the Queen of Rap!

Nicki Minaj just created history as the first female rap artiste to get 1 billion streams on YouTube for a solo song.

Her 2014 hit single, Anaconda achieved that milestone on Saturday (April 4), and fans worldwide celebrated.

Anaconda just became the first solo female rap video to hit 1 Billion views and Nicki extends her record as the female rapper with the most videos with over 1 Billion omg we here!Ÿ˜­ — minajtrollz (@minajtrollz) pic.twitter.com/5DGJWMUH7eApril 3, 2021

not ONCE did nicki ask us to get anaconda to 1B, just genuine & REAL fans supporting their fave. y’all can’t tell me we aren’t the most dedicated fanbase. BARBZ DID THAT!— ً (@TYRISPRINT) April 3, 2021

Queen Bey herself, Beyonce also extended her congratulations via her website. ‘

“I met this girl, named Nicki, I guess you could say she was the Queen of Rap. Congrats Onika, I love you deep,†she wrote.

Anaconda was released off Nicki Minaj’s third studio album, “The Pinkprint.†Interestingly, this is Minaj’s sixth video to surpass the 1 billion view mark on YouTube, the most by any female rapper.