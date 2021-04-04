Nicki Minaj ‘Anaconda’ reaches 1 billion views on YouTube

Nicki Minaj ‘Anaconda’ reaches 1 billion views on YouTubeSunday, April 04, 2021
All hail the Queen of Rap!
Nicki Minaj just created history as the first female rap artiste to get 1 billion streams on YouTube for a solo song.
Her 2014 hit single, Anaconda achieved that milestone on Saturday (April 4), and fans worldwide celebrated.
Queen Bey herself, Beyonce also extended her congratulations via her website. â€˜
â€œI met this girl, named Nicki, I guess you could say she was the Queen of Rap. Congrats Onika, I love you deep,â€ she wrote.
Anaconda was released off Nicki Minajâ€™s third studio album, â€œThe Pinkprint.â€ Interestingly, this is Minajâ€™s sixth video to surpass the 1 billion view mark on YouTube, the most by any female rapper.
