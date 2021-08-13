Nicki Minaj and husband sued by alleged rape victim

Rapper Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are being sued by Petty’s alleged attempted rape victim for harassment.

Reports by TMZ are that Jennifer Hough, who filed a lawsuit on Friday claims that Minaj and her husband have been intimidating and harassing her over a case involving her when she was 16-years-old. She also claims to have suffered emotional distress as a result.

According to court documents, Hough claims Minaj “directly and indirectly intimidated” her in an alleged attempt to have her “recant her legitimate claim that she was raped by Minaj’s husband.

The outlet reports that Hough alleges that the harassment started after Petty and Minaj began dating in late 2018, with Minaj allegedly making comments about how Petty was “wrongfully accused” and claiming Hough had recanted her story back then. Hough denies this.

And then in March 2020 after Petty was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender, Hough claims Minaj called her and offered to fly her and her family to L.A. in exchange for recanting her rape claims against Petty and helping him out.

Hough said she denied this, and her and her family “suffered an onslaught of harassing calls and unsolicited visits.” And then, she claims Nicki had people reach out to Hough’s brother and offer a $500k payment in exchange for a statement recanting her rape allegations against Petty.

She is suing Minaj and her husband for intentional infliction of emotional distress, harassment, and witness intimidation. Petty is also being sued for sexual assault-related to the 1995 conviction.