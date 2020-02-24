Nicki Minaj and Ludacris touch down in Trinidad for carnival

Nicki Minaj and Ludacris touch down in Trinidad for carnivalMonday, February 24, 2020
|
Trini-American rapper Nicki Minaj is in Trinidad for carnival, about eight years after her last visit.
The Yikes rapper posted a clip of herself and husband Kenneth Petty on their private jet on Saturday announcing her arrival, with the caption: â€œMy beautiful country.â€
This is the first time Nicki has been in Trinidad since 2012. The Queen Radio host flew into her homeland to shoot the music video for her single Pound The Alarm. Shot in Port-of-Spain, the video introduced her international fans to the countryâ€™s carnival culture, inclusive of masqueraders, moko jumbies and other characters. Soca artistes Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin and Fay-Ann Lyons also co-starred in the video.
Nicki isnâ€™t the only rapper to touch down for carnival. Ludacris is also in Trinidad and seems to be already hooked on the vibes. He uploaded several posts to Instagram documenting his many stops on the fete circuit, including meeting Machel Montano. He captioned the photo: â€œWhen it comes to Soca, it doesnâ€™t get Much Bigger than @machelmontano. Amazing and Inspiring Seeing Your Show Last Night in your Home a Country.â€
He posted another video at Private Ryanâ€™s Soca Brainwash with patrons belting out the lyrics to one of his hits, Move B***h.
While he hasnâ€™t indicated whether heâ€™d be on the road, he does seem to be enjoying the most of the islandâ€™s natural beauty.
Every year, Trinidadâ€™s Carnival brings in the whoâ€™s who in the celebrity world. American footballer Eric Berry is also currently in Trinidad, along with YouTube star Lilly Singh and of course, Usain Bolt, who almost never misses the season.
