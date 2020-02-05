Nicki Minaj announces return to Trinidad Carnival

Social media buzzed with varied reactions on Tuesday as Nicki Minaj confirmed that she would be making the trek to her twin-island homeland of Trinidad and Tobago for its annual carnival celebrations.

The award-winning rapper, who recently married her beau Kenneth Petty in 2019, made the major announcement via her Instagram Stories.

“Going home for Trinidad Carnival,” stated the Anaconda singer to her 110 million followers.

Trinidad and Tobago is currently in the midst of their popular carnival season. In the past, several celebrities have flocked to the island to celebrate the momentous cultural occasion – namely Michael Ealy, Usain Bolt, Nia Long (who is also of Trinbagonian heritage) and Gabrielle Union, who is also rumoured to be attending this year’s edition with her husband, NBA superstar Dwayne Wade.

Nicki Minaj last visited her home island in 2012, when she took over the streets of the capital city, Port of Spain, to tape the music video for her smash single, Pound The Alarm from her critically-acclaimed album Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded – The Re-Up.

The video, which was heavily influenced by carnival culture and showcased Minaj in a red white and black feathered ensemble representing the island’s national colours, featured a bevy of beauties donning costumes from local band TRIBE Carnival, with guest appearances from soca royalty Bunji Garlin, Fay-Ann Lyons and Machel Montano. There was also an open call to Trinidad and Tobago residents to show up on the music video set for a mini-parade from the Queen’s Park Savannah to the city of Belmont, which saw throngs of fans and well-wishers heeding the call showcasing costumes of their choosing.

Born Onika Tanya Maraj, the 37-year-old rap star was born in St James, Port of Spain, but eventually migrated to Queens, New York, with her family, including her mother, philanthropist Carol Minaj.

. (@tenilleclarke1 on Instagram/Twitter)Tenille Clarke is an avid wanderlust, Carnivalist and cultural enthusiast who pens about her ongoing love affair with travel, culture and entertainment through a Caribbean lens. She is the Principal Publicist of Chambers Media Solutions and Managing Director of Industry 360