Nicki Minaj is back! rapper ends social media break

Nicki Minaj has ended her social media hiatus and is back with a tease!

Dressed only in blinged-out pink crocs with two pink heart-shaped pillows covering her seemingly naked body, the rapper returned to Instagram on Monday with only one word; Friday.

It could be new music that the Queen of Rap will be dropping, or it could also be a new fragrance in collaboration with Chanel, as the luxury brand logo is all over the desk she sits atop of.

Nicki took a social media break back in January when her father was killed in a hit and run accident.

And as expected, the Barbs are excited to have their Queen back.

â€œSHES BACKKK! We missed you,â€ actress Skaii Jackson commented.

â€œTHE QUEEN IS Back !!! Happy belated Motherâ€™s Day gorgeous â¤ï¸,â€ a fan wrote.

â€œMy eyes just opened too?! God is good!! Welcome back Ÿ˜­,â€ another added.