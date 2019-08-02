Nicki Minaj is getting a new last name

Nicki Minaj will take Kenneth Petty’s surname when they marry.

Sources tell TMZ that the ‘Superbass’ hitmaker – who recently obtained a marriage licence with her beau at the Beverley Hills courthouse in Los Angeles – will change her name from Onika Tanya Maraj to Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty when she ties the knot with her boyfriend. Although the two have been trying to keep a low profile, Nicki and Kenneth were seen collecting a marriage licence in July.

Meanwhile, Nicki was forced to previously insist she is not “lowering standards” by dating Kenneth because he loved her before she found fame.

She said: “When a person is with a n**** that loved them before they had a dime in their pocket…? How do you not understand that? How do you not understand happiness versus clout? How f***ing dare you talk about lowering standards.”

Nicki credits her boyfriend for making her feel “empowered”. She said: “If I’m being honest, spiritually, I’m at the best place I’ve been in a long time. I think who you have in your life determines how you feel spiritually. I’m happy now with or without a man, but it just so happens the n***a in my life, he’s known me since I was 14. He knows the real me. I don’t have to pretend. We can be around each other all day and not get bored.