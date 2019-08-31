Nicki Minaj makes music history after winning more awards

Nicki Minaj makes music history after winning more awardsSaturday, August 31, 2019
American superstar Nicki Minaj has proven once again that
she is the ‘Queen of Rap’.
On Thursday night, she won three new BMI Awards for FeFe featuring Tekashi 69, Big Bank featuring YG, Big Sean and 2chainz and Motorsport featuring Migos and Cardi B. This now makes her the first rapper in history to win 43 BMI Awards.
BMI is a company that acknowledges songwriters, music composers and music publishers.
Following the win, an elated Nicki Minaj took to Instagram Friday evening with words of encouragement.
“If there’s smthn in ur life u feel u can never overcome, don’t let anyone make u feel low about it. Nobody alive can look down on u. We only fail when we don’t try again,” she said.
After making the post, fans and music associates congratulated Nicki Minaj on the achievement.
— Written by Shania Hanchard
