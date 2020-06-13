Nicki Minaj says good sex improved her attitude

Sex, correction, good sex, has

long been heralded as the cure to headaches, bad days and resting faces of all

kind.

Rapper Nicki Minaj is testifying to this theory in a recent interview on Young Money Radio. Speaking to longtime friend and mentor Lil Wayne, Minaj revealed some details about her intimate life.

â€œRemember when you was telling me that I be having an attitude all the time cause I need some good d**k?â€ she asked. â€œYou was right though, I always tell people that you was right.â€

Minaj got married to childhood friend Kenneth Petty in October, and said married life has been pretty good.

â€œIâ€™m no longer yours,â€ she said laughing. â€œI really cannot freaking complain and I didnâ€™t think itâ€™d be as refreshing and calming as it is but you know even if youâ€™re not married, just when you have somebody that feels like your soul mate or is very understanding or understands you it just makes you feel like youâ€™re on top of the world. You just need that partner, so Iâ€™m good.â€

Weezy sent his congratulations, adding, â€œSheâ€™s married so yâ€™all niggas stay back, leave her alone, Iâ€™m telling myself that as well.â€

Throughout the interview, the Megatron rapper ensured to keep her stomach out of frame, evening positioning her device from a low angle. Rumours have been spiralling that the â€˜Queen Barbâ€™ is pregnant, and a recent photo posted to her page is adding fuel to the fire. Minaj uploaded a photo from the set of Trollz, a recent collaboration with Tekashi 6ix9ine, where sheâ€™s seen covering her stomach with high-waist undies.

Though Weezy did not bring up the rumour, he did ask about a possible collaborative album.

View this post on Instagram #Trollz #1 in 48 countries. Love you. Thank you. Link in my bio to watch the video. Updated on TikTok. Video on streaming now. Clean version on streaming now. All new merch, including masks updated on my site now. NickiMinajQueen.com ŸŒˆŸ¦„ŸŒˆŸ¦„Ÿ€â™¥ï¸Ÿ‰â™¥ï¸ŸˆŸ€â€¼ï¸ŸŒˆŸ¦„ŸŒˆŸ¦„ŸŒˆŸ¦„A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Jun 12, 2020 at 9:51am PDT

â€œWith people like you itâ€™s scary, itâ€™s scary to put a verse on something after you put a verse on it,â€ Minaj said. â€œI canâ€™t just wing it, so thatâ€™s the only thing Iâ€™d be scared of but Iâ€™d def do it whenever you say the word.â€