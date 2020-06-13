Nicki Minaj says good sex improved her attitude

Nicki Minaj says good sex improved her attitudeSaturday, June 13, 2020
|
Sex, correction, good sex, has
long been heralded as the cure to headaches, bad days and resting faces of all
kind.
Rapper Nicki Minaj is testifying to this theory in a recent interview on Young Money Radio. Speaking to longtime friend and mentor Lil Wayne, Minaj revealed some details about her intimate life.
â€œRemember when you was telling me that I be having an attitude all the time cause I need some good d**k?â€ she asked. â€œYou was right though, I always tell people that you was right.â€
Minaj got married to childhood friend Kenneth Petty in October, and said married life has been pretty good.
â€œIâ€™m no longer yours,â€ she said laughing. â€œI really cannot freaking complain and I didnâ€™t think itâ€™d be as refreshing and calming as it is but you know even if youâ€™re not married, just when you have somebody that feels like your soul mate or is very understanding or understands you it just makes you feel like youâ€™re on top of the world. You just need that partner, so Iâ€™m good.â€
Weezy sent his congratulations, adding, â€œSheâ€™s married so yâ€™all niggas stay back, leave her alone, Iâ€™m telling myself that as well.â€
Throughout the interview, the Megatron rapper ensured to keep her stomach out of frame, evening positioning her device from a low angle. Rumours have been spiralling that the â€˜Queen Barbâ€™ is pregnant, and a recent photo posted to her page is adding fuel to the fire. Minaj uploaded a photo from the set of Trollz, a recent collaboration with Tekashi 6ix9ine, where sheâ€™s seen covering her stomach with high-waist undies.
Though Weezy did not bring up the rumour, he did ask about a possible collaborative album.
â€œWith people like you itâ€™s scary, itâ€™s scary to put a verse on something after you put a verse on it,â€ Minaj said. â€œI canâ€™t just wing it, so thatâ€™s the only thing Iâ€™d be scared of but Iâ€™d def do it whenever you say the word.â€
