Nicki Minaj settled his tuition, now he’s preparing for med school

Nicki Minaj settled his tuition, now he’s preparing for med schoolFriday, December 11, 2020
|
Nicki Minaj helped
to pay his tuition, and now he’s graduating and heading to medical school.
Three years ago Artavion Cook replied to a tweet by the rapper, asking students to show that they received straights As and she will pay their tuition.
Now the University of Louisiana student has graduated with a bachelor’s degree in science in biology, and he’s thanking Mrs Petty for the aid.
“This day is even more special because @NICKIMINAJ paid my tuition a few semesters ago, and today is her birthday!,” Cook tweeted yesterday, thanking the artiste who settled his US$1,300 outstanding balance.
Minaj’s initial response was prompted by a follower asking for help with his tuition, to which she replied that he should provide proof of his good grades, which she can verify, and she would help him complete music school.
