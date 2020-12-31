Nicki Minaj shares rare photos as son turns 3-months-old

Nicki Minaj’s baby boy is three-months-old already! Can you believe it BUZZ fam; time flies right?

And although we haven’t seen a photo of the baby as yet, Nicki shared some never-before-seen photos from her photoshoot, and we are in love!

She posted an image of herself sporting golden yellow hair tied up in two bun, striped blue and white shorts, and a bra while rocking lace socks with pink platform heels while holding onto a giant ice cream cone prop which had a big blue bow giving a hint as to the gender of the baby.

The post was captioned, “Happy 3 months Bday #PapaBear Mommy and Daddy love you soooo much. You’re the best boy in the whole wide [world].”

We know for sure that the internet will break when Nicki finally decides to post a photo of her son. So far, she’s only shared a photo of his feet.