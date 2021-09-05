Nicki Minaj shares that she is a fan of Pamputtae

Dancehall artiste Pamputtae has received a massive endorsement from hip hop queen, Nicki Minaj.

Minaj, who was born in Trinidad, recently shared a video of her dancing to Pamputtae’s 2016 track ‘Da Wine Ya’ on her Instagram on Saturday (September 4).

Decked out in all black with her shoes off, the ‘Anaconda’ artiste showed off that she has some wining skills.

Captioning the post, Minaj tagged the dancehall artiste.

“The vintage dancehall stank face & slow wine ummm chile if glam not hyping u up like this at 4 in the mornin then. Dancing to Pamputtae” she remarked.

This did not go unnoticed by the Jamaican who used Instagram to repost Minaj’s video and in the process also gave a shout out to producer Demarco.

“Demarco about some 5 years u produce dis yah song yah…low how Nicki Minaj a gwaan pon mi song yes goodie” she wrote.

This in turn drew a response from Minaj who highlighted that she is a fan of her music. “I rlly love this one too. Jah know (star emoji) it gives me a trini vibe. Big up yaself. Mi rate yuh 4real” she wrote.

Another song that the ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’ artiste had shared that she was a fan of in Pamputtae’s catalogue is the track ‘Advertisement’.

This revelation came about after Pamputtae shared a screenshot of an Instagram dm conversation between the two where Nicki highlighted that ‘Advertisement’ was one of her “fave bl–dcl-t song”.

Pamputtae use the opportunity to call on Minaj to join with her and do a remix of the track.

“Nuff love and blessings on u thx for acknowledge my work but mi woulda love the remix on Advertisement real bad song” Pamputtae remarked.

For Minaj, she has consistently showed that she is a fan of the dancehall genre.

From sharing that she is a fan of artistes like Vybz Kartel, Beenie Man and others, she is never far from the Jamaican culture. Just recently she had the PTR trio of Pretty Pretty, Rebel and TC in a tizzy after following their accounts on Instagram.