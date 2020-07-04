Nicki Minaj wins Gospel Music Award

Nicki Minaj wins Gospel Music AwardSaturday, July 04, 2020
Nicki Minaj is having quite the year!
Nicki, born Onika Maraj, has received the Song of the Year award at BMI’s Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards for her I’m Getting Ready collab with Tasha Cobbs.
Nicki Minaj has made a name for herself as one of the most versatile artistes in the game, having spawned hits across numerous genres including rap, pop, reggae and now gospel.
The rapper topped the Billboard main chart as a featured artiste on Doja Cat’s Say So and last week repeated the feat when she hit the summit again on Trollz with Tekashi 6ix9ine.
