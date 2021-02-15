Nicki Minaj’s father killed in hit-and-run

Nicki Minaj’s father killed in hit-and-runMonday, February 15, 2021
|
BUZZ Fam, keep Nicki Minaj in your prayers. Her father, Robert Minaj was killed by a hit-and-run driver in New York on Friday (February 12).
According to Nassau County police report, 64-year-old Robert Maraj was walking along a road in Mineola on Long Island at 6:15 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a car that kept going. Maraj was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead Saturday(February 13).
Police are asking any witnesses to the fatal crash to come forward.
Nicki has not yet made any public statement regarding his death.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy