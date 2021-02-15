Nicki Minaj’s father killed in hit-and-run

BUZZ Fam, keep Nicki Minaj in your prayers. Her father, Robert Minaj was killed by a hit-and-run driver in New York on Friday (February 12).

According to Nassau County police report, 64-year-old Robert Maraj was walking along a road in Mineola on Long Island at 6:15 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a car that kept going. Maraj was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead Saturday(February 13).

Police are asking any witnesses to the fatal crash to come forward.

Nicki has not yet made any public statement regarding his death.