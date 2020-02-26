Nicki Minaj’s husband accused of disrespecting Iwer George during Trinidad Carnival

Rapper Nicki Minaj was in Trinidad to enjoy

carnival, but many persons are now saying she should have left her husband at

home following an incident with soca star Iwer George.

The tiny drama unfolded while they were all on Machel Montanoâ€™s truck and Iwer was performing Stage Gone Bad, the song he won the International Soca Monarch competition with.

During the performance, Iwer walked over to Nicki and said some something to her, and within a couple seconds, he went back to where he was originally standing.

With the mic in hand, still singing, Iwer seemed as if he was reaching towards Nicki when he was intercepted by her husband, Kenneth Petty, who blocked his hand.

Whoooaaaa!!!

Is Mr Petty really that petty or did he think Nicki was about to be harmed?

Nicholas husband was out there on the road in his NY fashion week clothes being ghetto and annoyed at Iwer George. I CAKNOT Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ â€” Damarys Ÿ”ª (@RoatansFinest) pic.twitter.com/rcASmhuznjFebruary 26, 2020

Well, that doesnâ€™t really matter, as since the videos of the incident surfaced online, many persons have been saying Kenneth disrespected Iwer by shoving his hand.

â€œGrossly disappointed in Nickiâ€¦ teach yuh man about your culture before you taking him to our cultural events. Ppl will touch you and furthermore nobody disrespects the water Lord @IwerGeorge so feel FREE to leave yuh man home next time. Thanks much,â€ one social media user said.

Another added: â€œClearly @nickiminaj has not schooled her husband on the Trinidad culture. This man out here elbowing iwergeorge.â€

Others tried to explain what might have happened.

â€œLooks like he (Iwer) was tryin to convince Nicki to wave the flag. Tried from one sideâ€¦ Nicki smiled it offâ€¦ Iwer came around the front & her boo stepped in,â€ one person said.

Wellâ€¦ then.

What are your thoughts, BUZZ fam? Was Kenneth being way too petty at carnival?