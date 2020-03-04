Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty arrested on sex offender charges

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty arrested on sex offender chargesWednesday, March 04, 2020
|
Kenneth Petty, the husband of rap royalty Nicki Minaj, has found himself in quite a predicament after he was arrested on sex offender charges in California.
The charges stem from Petty’s failure to register as a sex offender in the state of California.
Reports are that he appeared before a judge on Wednesday. Petty is registered as a Level 2 sexual offender in New York after being convicted of attempted first-degree rape in 1994 when he was a teenager.
After moving out to California, Petty it is said had been arrested in November after police determined he was a sex offender and that he was not registered. He was released on a twenty thousand dollar bond in relation to that incident.
However, it seems that Petty had not taken that time to register and was arrested by US Marshalls after turning himself into the authorities and brought before the judge on Wednesday.
Petty had a little skirmish with Iwer George at the recently held Trinidad Carnival after the soca star tried to get the attention of his wife Nicki.
However, it seems they managed to work out things, only for this to happen.
