Nicki Minaj’s husband pleads guilty in sex offender case

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has pleaded guilty for failure to register as a sex offender in California, according to court documents.

He had initially pleaded not guilty but later changed his plea. According to NBC News, he is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

In 1995, Petty who was 16-years-old was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in New York. He served nearly four years in New York State prison.

He was arrested in Beverly Hills arrested following a November 2019 traffic stop when authorities learned he had moved from New York to California and failed to submit his sex offender status. He was released after posting $20,000 bail. But last year, he was arrested again after he was indicted in connection with the incident. He was released from federal custody on a $100,000 bond.