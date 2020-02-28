NICKI SAYS SORRY: Nicki Minaj offers apology for husband’s actions in TrinidadFriday, February 28, 2020
US-based rapper Nicki Minaj has apologized for her husband’s action in offending her country folks.
Her husband, Kenneth Petty, was seen on a video which went viral on social media pushing away the hand of Road March 2020 King Neil ‘Iwer’ George during his performance on a Tribe music truck.
This left T&T citizens upset and they did not hold back in venting on social media and calling for an apology. On Wednesday, Minaj, who was born in Trinidad, took to her Instagram account, posting a video of her and Petty and expressing her love for him.
She apologised and explained that Petty didn’t understand T&T’s culture and was in ‘security’ mode’ protecting her.
Iwer George, in his response on social media, said he believed that Minaj’s husband did not know who he was as he was wearing a Tribe Music T-shirt. “…so he may have thought I was part of the sound system group. Nicki’s husband is not familiar with Trini culture so he did what any husband would do and that is go into protection mode,” he posted.
