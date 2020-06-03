Nigerian reggae singer Majek Fashek has died

Nigerian

reggae singer Majek Fashek passed away in New York yesterday.

He was 57 years old. Fashekâ€™s manager said the singer passed in his sleep.

The cause of death was undisclosed.

He was born in 1963 and came to prominence with the release of his debut album Prisoner of Conscience, led by its popular single Send Down the Rain, in 1988.

He was regarded for being a voice of righteousness, according to Billboard, and sometimes drew comparisons to the legendary Bob Marley.

He would go on to find success in the United States three years later with Spirit of Love, which was released by Interscope Records, which spawned his biggest international hit, So Long Too Long.

Fellow Nigerian artiste Burna Boy paid tribute to Fashel on Twitter, tweeting, â€œMajek Fashek was a great musician. The lyrics to his song So Long, Too Long remain true as a wake up call to Africans till today. Rest in Peace To A Legendâ€