Nigerian reggae singer Majek Fashek has died

Nigerian reggae singer Majek Fashek has diedWednesday, June 03, 2020
|
Nigerian
reggae singer Majek Fashek passed away in New York yesterday.
He was 57 years old. Fashekâ€™s manager said the singer passed in his sleep.
The cause of death was undisclosed.
He was born in 1963 and came to prominence with the release of his debut album Prisoner of Conscience, led by its popular single Send Down the Rain, in 1988.
He was regarded for being a voice of righteousness, according to Billboard, and sometimes drew comparisons to the legendary Bob Marley.
He would go on to find success in the United States three years later with Spirit of Love, which was released by Interscope Records, which spawned his biggest international hit, So Long Too Long.
Fellow Nigerian artiste Burna Boy paid tribute to Fashel on Twitter, tweeting, â€œMajek Fashek was a great musician. The lyrics to his song So Long, Too Long remain true as a wake up call to Africans till today. Rest in Peace To A Legendâ€
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy