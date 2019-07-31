Nike Cortez: Don’t call it a comeback

Nike Cortez: Don’t call it a comebackWednesday, July 31, 2019
The Nike Classic Cortez is all the rage this summer, as the old-school trainer takes centre stage.
Released way back in the early 70s, the Cortez was Nike’s original running shoe. Its clean and simple lines made it stand out and over the years it has become a classic.
This sneaker has been updated for 2019, coming in even lighter despite the use of premium leather. This time around, Nike has ensured the Cortez is well cushioned so there is less impact on your feet.
This iconic shoe has most definitely become a lifestyle statement with its distinctive slim swoosh logo and herringbone-patterned soles.
Favoured by rapper Kendrick Lamar, the Cortez made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week last year. In fact, Forrest Gump ran across America in a pair of Nike Cortez!
Funky yet sporty, the Cortez now comes in a variety of colours including Active Fuchsia, Floral Pack, Topaz Gold black and even iridescent.
This timeless classic still looks fresh and the original red, white and blue Nike Cortez is still kickin’ it!
