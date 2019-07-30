Nike goes laceless with Phantom React Flyknit

Nike goes laceless with Phantom React FlyknitTuesday, July 30, 2019
This summer, the Nike Epic Phantom React Flyknit running shoe sees the company with the Swoosh again leading the line in both design and technology.
This stylish running shoe has no laces and can be used for both casual and athletic wear.
It is super comfortable, with a snug, secure sock-like fit. The black version looks great and goes well with a pair of well-fitting jeans.
The open knit on the forefoot gives more flexibility while closed knit along the toe area and midfoot provides more stability.
Cost: J$22,000.
