Nike sues company making Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’Monday, March 29, 2021
|
Nike has nothing to do with the ‘Satan shoes” that Lil Nas X will be releasing, and wants to make sure everyone knows.
The shoe giant is suing MSCHF Product Studio, the company that collaborated with the rapper to produce the Satan Shoe.
According to TMZ, Nike claims the company’s tricking consumers into thinking it approved the Satan-themed shoes. But news flash! It didn’t authorize it, and wants to make it clear that is “in no way connected with this project.”
Nike claims MSCHF buys the shoes from Nike, then the artists it works with make their own creative modifications before selling them at a higher price.
It’s suing MSCHF for trademark infringement as its famous Swoosh logo is still prominently featured on the “Satan Shoes”. It wants damages, and the judge to block all sales of the Satan Shoe.
In case you’ve been trying your hardest to avoid this particular piece of news, accept our apologies. But you know, Lil Nas X has been hyping up these customized Nike Air Max 97 shoes.
They feature the pentagram symbol, a Bible verse that references Satan, and allegedly a drop of blood from one of MSCHF’s employees. There are also only 666 pairs being made, and they’re selling for over a grand.
