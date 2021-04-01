Nike wants shipped pairs of Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ recalled

Nike wants shipped pairs of Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ recalledThursday, April 01, 2021
|
If you had gone and bought one of those ‘Satan Shoes’ that rapper Lil Nas X had put out, then you might have to send them back.
So you may have already known that Nike is suing MSCHF, the company that made them for copyright infringement. Well, now it’s asking a Brooklyn federal judge to recall all the pairs that had already been shipped out.
Related story: Nike sues company making Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes
Especially as only one pair of the 666 pairs made were not already shipped out to people who paid more than US $1000 each.
“Despite knowing of Nike’s objections to its unlawful conduct, MSCHF apparently proceeded to fulfill all the orders for its shoes,” Michael J. Harris, a lawyer for Nike, wrote in a Thursday letter to US District Judge Eric Komitee. “This court should order a recall to prevent MSCHF from gaining an advantage from its own gamesmanship.”
Nike also wants Komittee to block MSCHF from mailing out any remaining shoes that haven’t been shipped. That includes at least one pair the studio planned to give away this week.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy