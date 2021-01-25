Ninja Man celebrated by dancehall acts on 55th birthday

Ninja Man celebrated by dancehall acts on 55th birthdayMonday, January 25, 2021
Despite his situation, incarcerated artiste Ninja Man may feel pleased as dancehall acts led the tributes for his 55th birthday yesterday.
Leading the line for Beenie Man who took to Instagram with a throwback video of the two going toe to toe in a lyrical clash. He wrote below the post “Sending Earthday blessings to my brother Ninjaman. More life my G. #Freedomisamust” as he offered his support
Fellow dancehall heavyweight, Bounty Killer, also paid tribute to the lyricist with a simple photo of Ninja Man with the words “Blessed earth strong to the Don Gorgon himself Ninjaman, stay tuff” also showing his support.
Dancehall queen Spice’s tribute gave a back story to the support she received from Ninja Man, whom she dubbed a “Living Legend” in the early days as she was trying to break into the industry. Her post was a video which showed her being called on stage to perform by Ninja Man.
“Looking back at my journey I’ll never forget how supportive you were towards me, watch hungry spice, watch 3 piece layer hair, watch 25 year old little girl trying to make it WOW!! Look at God, Ninjaman never pass me backstage, no matter the hours of the morning I stayed back stage and waited on him. He always use to call me up onstage to give me a shine, simple because he knew how lyrical I was at a tender age and I wouldn’t flop him on stage no time at all” she wrote in her tribute to the clash king.
Ninja Man has been behind bars since 2017 when he was sentenced for murder.
