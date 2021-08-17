Ninjaman son killed

Ninjaman son killedTuesday, August 17, 2021
|
Jammar Ballentine, a son of incarcerated dancehall artiste Ninjaman is now dead after he was shot by unknown assailants on Sunday (August 15). Reports by the Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force are that Ballentine, otherwise called ‘Roy’ or ‘Ratty’ was gunned down at 8:45 a.m. along Olympic Way.
He was shot when he went to observe the scene of an accident.
He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment but his wounds proved too much and he later succumbed. No motive has yet been established for the killing.
Ninjaman and one of his other sons, Janiel Ballentine are currently serving a sentence of life behind bars for the 2009 murder of Ricardo Johnson.
Ninjaman was a top local act on the dancehall scene, known for his stage show prowess and his ability to deliver catchy lines and hooks. He was signed to the Down Sound Records collective before being convicted.
