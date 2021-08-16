Nissan goes pro

The lifestyle pickup market is as hot as the sport utility vehicle market currently. Buyers want pickups that do more play than work and manufacturers have been obliging in droves. Several have been trying to move their pickups into that premium vehicle space. A few have created bespoke models. However, the stalwarts in the business have just created trim levels to satisfy customer needs.

In the case of Nissan, their workhorse pickup, the Frontier, was sold in an X-Gear trim for the previous generation. For 2022, the new generation Frontier is here, with X-Gear now replaced by PRO-4X.“This is the first time this trim level is being offered in Jamaica and it replaces the old Frontier X-Gear,” explained David Crawford, Marketing Officer at Fidelity Motors, local dealers for the Nissan brand of vehicles.

Lifestyle pickup buyers differentiate themselves from others as they seek to harness the abilities of the pickup truck to suit their active habits, but don’t want the raw nature that is inherent in what is supposed to be a vehicle for commercial work. This generally means features to match a family sedan or sport utility vehicle combined with the go anywhere and hauling capabilities of a pickup. These buyers aren’t towing bags of cement, but their recreational toys, or taking to the local off-road trails on the odd weekends.

That’s where the PRO-4X badge comes in. The 2022 Frontier already gets a visual upgrade to match the more macho Nissan Titan full-sized pickup sold in the United States. The PRO-4X ups the visual aggression to the levels lifestyle buyers enjoy. It gets a custom colour, Stealth Grey. All the brightwork has been replaced with black.

The PRO-4X can’t be missed with its black fender flares on which there are red accents, roof rails, door mirrors, side steps, and door handles. The front grille also gets the black treatment surrounded by quad LED headlamps. The external appearance package is capped off by black 17-inch PRO-4X specific wheels that come wrapped in all-terrain tyres.

The fog and tail lamps are also LED, providing a rather glossy contrast to the muted colour palate. The PRO-4X badging is proudly displayed its flanks in white and red. The theme continues on the inside. It’s a black leather everywhere and the seats are emblazed with the PRO-4X logo.

There’s plenty of convenience inside with a powered driver’s seat, dual climate control, and intelligent key with push button engine start. The PRO-4X’s instrument binnacle gains Nissan’s Advanced Drive-Assist display, a 7-inch digital screen that provides plenty of information to the driver behind a chunky leather wrapped steering wheel. It works well with the large touchscreen infotainment system.

Mechanically, the double cab pickup gets a 2.3-litre twin-turbo four-cylinder diesel engine. Making 187bhp and 332lb/ft of torque through a four-wheel drive system, buyers can opt for a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic transmission.

The Frontier holds on to an unusual suspension layout type in the category, a rear 5-link coil springs design instead of the de facto leaf springs of class rivals. Nissan does this to ensure a smoother ride on-road without affecting off-road performance.

“The PRO-4X can town up to 3,500 kilograms and has a bed payload of 1,000 kilograms,” said Crawford.The 2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X is now available from Fidelity Motors in Downtown Kingston.