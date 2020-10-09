No Beenie Man without Bunny Lee: Artiste says legendary producer was a father figure to him

â€œThereâ€™d be no Beenie Man without Bunny Lee.â€ Thatâ€™s the assertion coming from the â€˜King of the dancehallâ€™ himself, as he took to his Instagram to hail the legendary producer who died on Tuesday.

Sharing a clip from an interview the two did back in 2014, Beenie Man acknowledged the impact Bunny Lee had on the music industry and shared that it was Bunny Lee who produced his very first album when he was just 10-years-old.

But Bunny Lee was more than just a producer to Beenie Man, he was also a father figure that taught him to be a professional musician.

â€œBunny Lee is not only a producer to I, is like the father that. Mi used to live a Bunny Lee house, mi and him son dem grow and everything so a mi fada,â€ he said in the interview.

Beenie Man said Bunny Lee offered him much needed guidance to maneuver the music industry.

â€œYou cannot go on the road as an artiste, looking like the man weh ago fix the mike, and the man weh a set up the box, you have to look like the star. A him [Bunny Lee] teach me these things, so without Bunny Lee, there wouldnâ€™t be a Beenie Man,â€ he said.

Beenie Man declared that Bunny Leeâ€™s mark on the music industry is indomitable because of the eye he had for spotting talent.

â€œIs a man weh believe in talent, this is the reason heâ€™s in music for so long.â€