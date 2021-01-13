No chill! Netflix to release a new movie every week this year

No chill! Netflix to release a new movie every week this yearWednesday, January 13, 2021
Netflix is flexing its muscles, as the
streaming service revealed it will release a new movie every week for a year.
The news came yesterday even as theatres across the world struggle to cope amid the coronavirus pandemic which has shuttered many and seen audiences shy away from attending.
Netflix’s slate of movies has attracted some of the biggest stars in entertainment, including Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Meryl Streep, Zendaya, Leonardo DiCaprio,Jennifer Lawrence and Octavia Spencer.
Among its slate of movies is The Harder They Fall, starring Regina King, and Idris Elba.
Ariana Grande will also star alongside Lawrence, DiCaprio, Streep and Timothée Chalamet in Don’t Look Up.
The complete list of movies coming to Netflix can be seen here
