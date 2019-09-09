No disrespect to Elephant Man: Bugle says ‘Life Saviour’ simply tells his story

Jamaican entertainer Bugle says he has no ill will towards Elephant Man. He has made it clear that the lyrics in his new song, Life Saviour, wasn’t done to be disrespectful to the deejay. Instead, he said that the aim was to reflect his journey in music.

The artiste was keen to explain that he was speaking about his life lessons, and he wanted to convey the events as they played out so that he could connect with his listeners. As a result, he isn’t concerned about possible backlash for the line in which he said that Elephant Man only gave him US$2,000 after doing more than 30 shows with him.

“What specific line should I be concerned about? No lie nuh deh deh. If lie did deh deh, I would be concerned. I wasn’t saying it in a disrespectful way either. I am just stating facts and talking about my journey,” Bugle said. “I can’t talk about my journey and not express myself the right way and tell the people the truth. I have to big up Elephant Man same way because he taught me a lot.”

Life Saviour, which is on Bugle’s Picture Perfect album, has picked up tremendous traction since the album was released in August. And Bugle is not surprised.

“Any time you talk about your life and things you go through people gravitate to it really fast. Just like the Nuh Compatible song, everybody took on to it because everybody goes through it, everybody can relate to it. When people hear songs like this, people react to it instantly because every man has his journey,” Bugle said.