No ‘house colour’: Fans react to Desha Ravers skin bleaching

No ‘house colour’: Fans react to Desha Ravers skin bleachingThursday, May 21, 2020
|
Beenie Manâ€™s daughter, dancer Desha Ravers sent tongues wagging after she posted a picture on her Instagram displaying a noticeably lighter complexion.
Desha was not shy about it, and attributed her â€˜glowâ€™ to Wasp Radiants, an online supplier of skin bleaching products.
But while some fan lauded her for her transformation, and even expressed inspiration to do the same, there were those who described her bleaching as an act of â€˜self hateâ€™
â€œPeople in the comments (BLACK PEOPLE) make me sick. Sheâ€™s bleached out and people are saying she looks clean as if her beautiful skin color before wasnâ€™t â€˜cleanâ€™ or good enough. This is exactly what Spice was talking about. So embarrassing as a black community honestly. We need to do better,â€ lira_orez said.
â€œThe support is mental. Sickening really,â€ another person commented.
â€œOmg those comments are so disturbing Ÿ˜”Â #blackhypocrisy,â€ one person worte.
