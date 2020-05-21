No ‘house colour’: Fans react to Desha Ravers skin bleaching

Beenie Manâ€™s daughter, dancer Desha Ravers sent tongues wagging after she posted a picture on her Instagram displaying a noticeably lighter complexion.

Desha was not shy about it, and attributed her â€˜glowâ€™ to Wasp Radiants, an online supplier of skin bleaching products.

View this post on Instagram Y O U L O V E D I F F E R E N T L Y W H E N Y O U K N W G O D Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ¤Ÿ’™ Passion twists done by : @bundlesbetter Makeup : @beauteparchardonnay_ Dress : @youllandas_touch Sneakers : @vogue._.fashion Glow : @wasp_radiantsA post shared by DESHA RAVERSŸ‘½Ÿ¤Ÿ’š (@desharavers) on May 17, 2020 at 2:59pm PDT

But while some fan lauded her for her transformation, and even expressed inspiration to do the same, there were those who described her bleaching as an act of â€˜self hateâ€™

â€œPeople in the comments (BLACK PEOPLE) make me sick. Sheâ€™s bleached out and people are saying she looks clean as if her beautiful skin color before wasnâ€™t â€˜cleanâ€™ or good enough. This is exactly what Spice was talking about. So embarrassing as a black community honestly. We need to do better,â€ lira_orez said.

â€œThe support is mental. Sickening really,â€ another person commented.

â€œOmg those comments are so disturbing Ÿ˜”Â #blackhypocrisy,â€ one person worte.