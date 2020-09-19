No laughing matter: Govana goes hardcore on ‘Strike Force’Saturday, September 19, 2020
|
Years ago,
when he was known as Deablo, Govana’s lyrics were on the more graphic side with
the deejay releasing more hardcore dancehall songs.
As he evolved, the deejay changed his name from Deablo to Govana. Since ‘diablo’ means devil in Spanish, he wanted a different name to reflect his growth.
But it seems Govana has returned to his ‘devilish’ side with Strike Force, a very hardcore song that he released on Friday, September 18. The track was produced by Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor.
There’s a ‘joker’ in the music video that was directed by RD Studios, but he isn’t laughing. Instead, he plays around with a machete and a chainsaw.
Govana’s lyrics are graphic yet vivid, appealing to lovers of ‘badman’ lyrics.
“Govana gone back to the deablo style, man bruck weh,” one viewer said. “Deablo fi the genna dem, govi fi the girls dem,” another added.
Many of the more than 126,000 viewers were also happy that McGregor had produced another hardcore dancehall track. While the producer has been very active overseas, he has not done a dancehall ‘juggling’ in quite some time.
But it seems he might have plans to return to the forefront of dancehall based on a recent tweet.
“Weh unu say. Can drop the juggling dem now? Or unu good wid the pretty pretty riddim dem,” he asked on Twitter on Friday night.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy