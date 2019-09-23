No love for ‘Hustlers’ in Malaysia

One of the many scenes from Hustlers, a movie that is considered to be too vulgar for the Malaysian audience.

While Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers is doing well internationally, Malaysia has deemed the film to be too vulgar for public audiences.

The film’s nudity and sensuality are pretty easy to digest, but apparently Hustlers went too far for Malaysia’s censorship board. That is not surprising since the country has already banned films such as Alien: Covenant, Black Swan, Bad Moms, How To Be Single, Fifty Shades of Grey, and surprisingly, Beauty and the Beast.

Last weekend, Hustlers took the second spot at the top-10 box office. The film features Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Cardi B, Keke Palmer and Lizzo.

The movie was expected to be released in Malaysia on Thursday. However, the film’s distributor, Square Box Pictures, informed the public via Instagram that it would not be showing the movie.

“We deeply apologise for the inconveniences caused to our beloved followers, fans of the movie, media and partners,” the company said.