The No-Maddz wants to restore reggae’s former glory

The No-Maddz is on a mission to help return Reggae to its former glory.

The group hopes to accomplish this feat starting with its new album, Heaven On Earth, which was released on Friday (Aug 30). In sharing its vision, the group cited icons like Bob Marley and Peter Tosh, who captured the hearts and minds of music lovers around the world.

The No-Maddz members Sheldon ‘Sheppie’ Shepherd and Everaldo ‘Evie’ Creary said they were disheartened recently when they entered a record store in New York, USA, and found the Reggae category tucked away at the back of the room.

“Somehow since the works that Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and the like there has been a slow pace in terms of international recognition. Everyone is regurgitating what Bob and Tosh did,” Sheppie told BUZZ.

The No-Maddz has partnered with top producer MC Walshy Fire from supergroup Major Lazer, on the production of Heaven on Earth. The album will be available across digital streaming and download platforms and on CD and vinyl. The group is expected to announce its Heaven on Earth Tour soon.

“Working with Walshy Fire was something we wanted to do because we see him as a producer that channels music into many different audiences, music lovers, people who are buying music and going to festivals. It was a deliberate idea to merge his talents and experiences with our talents and our strengths as well. Walshy heard the song Heaven On Earth and did a cartwheel in the living room and said, this song, this album, this project made him want to get up and do something.” Sheppie said.

The independently produced and released album also presents collaborations with artistes, including Idris Elba and Grammy-nominated Kumar (formerly of Raging Fyah). It also introduces the work of up-and-coming producer, The Wixard, who is the daughter of Beres Hammond.

Heaven On Earth is a commentary on the social constructs that affect Jamaica, and reflects on the hardships and triumphs that people all over the world face. Through this album, The No-Maddz’ activism is that of artistic celebration, economic advancement, and the nurturing of the beauty of humanity.

“We intend to see this project as one of the greatest ever in the world, not only in the Reggae genre but in terms of music in general. We have high intentions and we intend to garner mass appeal with this project, you nah mean? We wouldn’t mind getting the accolades and respect of our peers that’s a given — the respect of the listeners and the accolades of the industry, your talking about all the awards that musicians and music can receive, Grammys etc. We opened the flood gates and are open to receive all the blessings that this project can bring forward to us,” Sheppie told BUZZ.

The group’s previous album, Sly and Robbie Present The No-Maddz was released in 2015. It was listed among the 10 Best Reggae Albums of that year by Billboard Magazine.