No plea deal for Jah Cure in Netherlands stabbing case

There will be no plea deals for reggae singer Jah Cure as he faces a Dutch court to answer to charges in relation to an alleged stabbing incident.

“In Dutch law we don’t have such a thing like a plea deal. Once the criminal investigation is complete, the public prosecutor must decide whether to proceed to a full prosecution and trial,” Franklin Wattimena, press officer of the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service, told OBSERVER ONLINE last week.

The Love Is singer has been behind bars in the Netherlands for the last three weeks, following the alleged stabbing incident involving a popular promoter.

He was expected to know the court’s decision in the matter after appearing in the Council Chamber on Monday.

The entertainer, whose real name is Siccature Alcock, appeared last week in the Council Chamber — part of the Amsterdam court — and was detained for another seven days.

Jah Cure was arrested following the stabbing incident in Dam Square in the city centre of Amsterdam on October 1, allegedly involving the concert promoter.Police reports suggest that after the incident, the alleged victim reported the matter to the police and, after a quick investigation, the police arrested Jah Cure on October 2.Jah Cure marked his 43rd birthday behind bars on October 11.