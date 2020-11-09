No puppet! Cardi B says she wasn’t paid by Biden’s campaign

Rapper Cardi B was one of the most vocal celebrities encouraging people to vote in the US elections. The WAP used her social media platforms to rally support for Joe Biden. It all paid off when Joe Biden was declared winner on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram, Cardi B celebrated the win. And used the moment reassert that she was not paid by the Biden campaign to support him the way she did.

She shared a clip from an interview she conducted with Joe Biden earlier on in the campaign, and revelaed that she was very nervous about it.

‘Couple of weeks ago I was getting chewed up by Trump supporters over this interview especially by miss Candace who has been degrading my name for 2 years straight. I was so nervous for this interview especially because it was on zoom and not in person. But it was important for my followers to get to know our running candidate and future president,” she wrote.

“They said Biden use me as a pawn then weeks later we seen a list of rappers and artists that Trump was trying to reach out to and to pay for support a list that included my name. I never got payed a dollar from Biden I just wanted to get to know him and open my fans up to the importance of voting.”

She also used the moment to remind her fans that the power of democracy lies with them.

“WE DID IT! Don’t let nobody down play you for what you doing that’s how they try to take away your power .YOUR POWER IS YOUR VOICE!Congrats Biden! Your family here, and in Heaven are very proud of you! Also congratulations to Kamala you made history!,” she said.