No RDX split… but Delomar and ReniGAD are working on solo projects

No RDX split… but Delomar and ReniGAD are working on solo projectsThursday, September 17, 2020
|
In recent times
RDX members ReniGAD and Delomar have been busy with solo projects, causing
persons to theorise that they are no longer working together.
However, ReniGAD said this is not the case.
“The RDX brand mostly known fi girls and high energy songs. But within RDX you have ReniGad and Delomar, two individuals wid different ideas and stories fi tell,” said ReniGAD, who previously went by the name ‘Renigade’.
He noted that there are topics they would want to tackle that do not fit the RDX brand, so they opted to work on solo projects.
“As ReniGAD mi can sing bout any topic mi want. Block Party is about how we do we ting pon we grung inna real life. Plus, mi can spit some hard lyrics and flow mi couldn’t before. It’s jus a different energy,” ReniGAD said.
Delomar is also busy, as he recently produced the all-female ‘Pink’ Rhythm, which features acts like D’Angel, Macka Diamond, Pamputtae, Lisa Hyper, Yanique ‘Curvy’ Diva, Pretty Devil, Raine Seville, Goody Plum, TallUp, Kim Weirdo and Sasique.
“The ladies dem always a talk about female power inna music, and I thought of how I could contribute my energy and effort in getting acknowledgement for the females because dem really a work,” Delomar said in a recent BUZZ interview.
And even though they are occupied with solo efforts, ReniGAD promised that there will be new releases from RDX in the near future, as they have already recorded new material that is slated for release.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy