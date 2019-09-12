No Rihanna album any time soon: Singer apologises for delay

No Rihanna album any time soon: Singer apologises for delayThursday, September 12, 2019
|
Rihanna has apologised to her fans
and admitted she won’t be releasing a new album any time soon.
The Work hitmaker has been keeping her supporters, who are nicknamed the Navy, waiting for her ninth record since the release of Anti in 2016, but she’s currently busy with other ventures, including her Savage x Fenty clothing range.
Asked when she will release an album, she said: “Whatever I do is gonna be confident whether it’s the album, perfume, lingerie, make-up, or fashion. Y’all gonna have to wait. Navy, I’m so sorry.”
But it seems the record is on the 31-year-old star’s radar as she dismissed suggestions she could perform at the upcoming Super Bowl Half Time show in February because she needs to work on her album.
She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I still got an album to finish. You gonna ask me about Super Bowl? My fans about to have my neck.”
