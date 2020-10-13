No ‘WAP’ at 2021 Grammys

No ‘WAP’ at 2021 GrammysTuesday, October 13, 2020
|
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit single WAP has not been submitted for consideration at the 2021 Grammys.
The song was the first female rap collaboration to debut at number one spot on Billboard’s Hot 100. It was also the first-ever number one female rap collaboration in the UK.
So, it came as a surprise when it wasn’t submitted to the Grammys. Especially since submissions for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards had to be released between September 1, 2019, and August 31, 2020. WAP was released on August 7, and so was eligible to be submitted.
But Cardi B’s management has a good reason for this. The song reportedly will be submitted next year as part of Cardi’s forthcoming album campaign. This album, however, is yet to be announced.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy