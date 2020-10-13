No ‘WAP’ at 2021 Grammys

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit single WAP has not been submitted for consideration at the 2021 Grammys.

The song was the first female rap collaboration to debut at number one spot on Billboard’s Hot 100. It was also the first-ever number one female rap collaboration in the UK.

So, it came as a surprise when it wasn’t submitted to the Grammys. Especially since submissions for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards had to be released between September 1, 2019, and August 31, 2020. WAP was released on August 7, and so was eligible to be submitted.

But Cardi B’s management has a good reason for this. The song reportedly will be submitted next year as part of Cardi’s forthcoming album campaign. This album, however, is yet to be announced.