‘Nobody Man’ nuh appeal to Sevana

‘Nobody Man’ nuh appeal to SevanaThursday, September 19, 2019
|
Move over Jim Screechie! The women have had
enough…
Reggae crooner Sevana is hitting all the right notes in her latest single, Nobody Man, and guys, the visuals are amazing!
Channelling a retro 90s look and deciding she’s had enough with the glorification of the promiscuous life, Sevana sings (and dances) with a fierce outlook: ‘What happened to the regal love?’.
The song, which has hit over 250,000 views on her official YouTube channel since its release in mid-July, is resonating with Jamaicans.
Written by Sevana, Nobody Man is directed by Wade Rhoden and choreographed by Shamara ‘Inspire’ Spencer.
Check out the video below.
How do you like the song and its visuals, BUZZ fam? Sound off in the comments section!!
