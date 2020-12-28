“Nobody nuh perfect”: I Waata cheated on Pretty Pretty, has son with another woman

‘Play Boss’ I Waata has confirmed that he has a son after a photo surfaced yesterday of him holding a baby while embracing a woman.

The image went viral as the woman was not his long-term girlfriend, dancer-cum-artiste Pretty Pretty.

It was only Saturday that the couple was lovey-dovey on Instagram Live as they celebrated his birthday. In less than 24 hours, the eerily-timed image appeared on blog sites. Pretty Pretty subsequently deleted the content from her page and removed her profile photo. She was, however, still following I Waata’s Instagram account, causing many to speculate if the woman in the photo was I Waata’s sister or friend.

The deejay broke his silence in the night by taking to Instagram Live from a studio, revealing that Pretty Pretty, whom he affectionately calls Mimi, has left him.

“Nobody nuh perfect you know, and big up Mimi too,” he said. “Mimi a mi don but a whole heap a tings gwaan, and right now Mimi seh she done but nobody nuh do, what? Perfect.”

The repeated “Nobody Nuh Perfect” cop-out forms the foundation lyric of his newest recording, which he had on repeat during the hour-long Live. The lyrics state in part:

“Talk dem a talk but mi deven care/ My side a story, no, mi nuh share/ Anything happen done happen already/ Longtime mi ready, hmmhmm, mi prepare/ Cause nobody nuh perfect, a suh di Earth set/ Mi see one bagga screenshot a come to mi phone but none a dem nuh worthy…/ Don’t tell me how fi live fi mi life cause you a live dirty.”

The backlash was inevitable, and I Waata temporarily disabled the comments on the Live. The couple has been together for 12 years, and he gifted her a ring in July. Prior to that, Pretty Pretty was off the island, stranded in Japan for several months because of COVID-19 travel restrictions. She had gone there with colleague Dancing Rebel for a workshop series. People suspect that it is in her absence earlier this year that I Waata impregnated the woman, but the child’s age has not been confirmed.

Despite the saga, the deejay is not about to be ashamed of his child.

“Dem send mi picture over Stinkwall zeen, a mi son,” he said. “Mi love mi son, and the world know mi love Mimi don’t? A fi mi Mimi enuh, all if Mimi feel like seh she a nuh fi mi Mimi, a fi mi Mimi and unno know that.”

He also addressed those who claim the photo is only a publicity stunt to promote the new song.

“Unno deh pon one bagga tings wid one bagga chatting like seh mi did plan fi do it, like seh is a prank,” he said. “Bredda mi nuh live fi media… a one real life something, and mi nah diss mi youth and mi nah diss mi babymother and mi nah diss Mimi. A unno a dweet and unno fi just hold out and gwaan cause some a unno a do bare f**kery and a hide. Mi know seh she hurt and ting, but some a unno fi go s**k unno madda.”