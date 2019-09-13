Nominations out for BET Hip Hop Awards

Nominations out for BET Hip Hop AwardsFriday, September 13, 2019
|
The nominations are out for the 2019 BET Hip Hop Award and Bronx rapper Cardi B is leading the pack with 10 nominations. The “
Cardi B hasn’t released another album since her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” in 2018, but the fashionista stayed on top with three-billboard hot 100 chart toppers “Money“, “Press,” and “Please Me” featuring Bruno Mars.”
In second place, we have DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, and J. Cole with eight nominations followed by Canadian rapper Drake with seven nominations.
The late Nipsey Hussel steady in the game with five nominations that include, Lyricist of the Year, MVP of the Year, Hustler of the Year, Best Collab and more.
A new category on the roster for the 13-year award show titled “Best International Flow”, will be highlighting international artistes from Canada, Ghana, South Africa, France, U.K., and Nigeria.
The show is returning to their home Atlanta at Cobb Energy Center after chilling in Miami for two years. To see all the festivities unfold tune in to BET on October 8, at 8 P.M EST.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy