Nominations out for BET Hip Hop Awards

The nominations are out for the 2019 BET Hip Hop Award and Bronx rapper Cardi B is leading the pack with 10 nominations. The “

Cardi B hasn’t released another album since her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” in 2018, but the fashionista stayed on top with three-billboard hot 100 chart toppers “Money“, “Press,” and “Please Me” featuring Bruno Mars.”

In second place, we have DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, and J. Cole with eight nominations followed by Canadian rapper Drake with seven nominations.

The late Nipsey Hussel steady in the game with five nominations that include, Lyricist of the Year, MVP of the Year, Hustler of the Year, Best Collab and more.

A new category on the roster for the 13-year award show titled “Best International Flow”, will be highlighting international artistes from Canada, Ghana, South Africa, France, U.K., and Nigeria.

The show is returning to their home Atlanta at Cobb Energy Center after chilling in Miami for two years. To see all the festivities unfold tune in to BET on October 8, at 8 P.M EST.