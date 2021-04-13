Nordstrom and Appaman recruits Ziggy Marley and family for new clothing collaboration

Clothing retailer Nordstrom in partnership with Appaman, a children’s clothing manufacturer, have recruited Reggae musician Ziggy Marley and his children for a new clothing line.

Ziggy, who is the eldest son of Reggae legend Bob Marley, took to Instagram to share the news with a picture of himself and his three children decked out in Appaman gear.

The collaboration will be launched tomorrow, where the elder Marley and his kids will spend an afternoon in music and reading, as they cop another group endorsement as a family.

“Appaman x Nordstrom kids clothing collab launch in just two days! Join the boys and I Wednesday April 14 at 3pm Pacific for a special virtual kickoff here on IG where we’ll be reading from my ‘I Love You Too’ kids book and performing music from our #MoreFamilyTime album together. See you there” he captioned the post.

This is not the first time that Ziggy Marley’s family has been tapped as Brand Ambassadors. In 2019, he and his family became the face of footwear company UGG’s holiday campaign. They also recently scored an endorsement deal with blanket company Bearaby.