Nostalgic! Fans are loving Kabaka Pyramid’s ‘Nice Up The Dance’

Jamaican

entertainer Kabaka Pyramid has taken dancehall fans back in time with a rendition

of Nice Up The Dance, and they are loving the song and music video.

Kabaka Pyramid released the music video for Nice Up The Dance on August 25.

Nice Up The Dance was originally done by Michigan and Smiley in 1979 on the â€˜Real Rockâ€™ rhythm that was produced by Clement S. Dodd of the famous Studio One Records.

Kabaka has done his version of the track as part of a VP Records project called Dancehall Anthems that is being done by Jeremy Harding.

After releasing the 300K-directed music video on August 25, Kabaka is getting nothing but praises for the visuals that capture the dancehall vibe from the late 70s and 80s. Not leaving his mesh merino behind, Kabaka dances through the street with a radio on his shoulder before ending up at a dancehall event.

And fans are loving everything about Kabakaâ€™s take on Nice Up The Dance.

â€œInstant Dancehall Classic,â€ one YouTube user said.

â€œIâ€™m born 97 but Iâ€™m very, very IMPRESSED with Kabakaâ€™s rendition. Saw it advertising on YT video too and clicked instantlyŸ˜Ÿ˜ Iâ€™m reminiscing like I was born back in the 70sŸ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ Maybe I was and donâ€™t remember,â€ another added.

â€œThe authentic, the consistency, class act every time, video nice too,â€ a viewer said.

Weâ€™re definitely loving it too. Whatâ€™s your take on Kabakaâ€™s version of Nice Up The Dance? Tell us in the comments section.