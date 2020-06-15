Not again! Schools’ Challenge Quiz under fire for Munro, Ardenne match outcome

Thereâ€™s yet another controversy associated with the popular

televised Schoolsâ€™ Challenge Quiz (SCQ) programme in Jamaica.

In the latest debacle, a clip showing the quarterfinal match between Munro College and Ardenne High seems to have brought up some painful memories for the latter.

in the Schools Challenge quiz quarter final match between Munro & Ardenne,the presenter awarded the question to Ardenne even though Munro buzzed.The producer of the show has rejected our protest even though the error is obvious and not a matter of interpretation. â€” thedot (@mannishwaata) @TVJGM pls RT pic.twitter.com/3XZtNdYCXOJune 15, 2020

With the scores tied at 25 apiece, Munro College seemingly buzzed in to respond to the Mathematics question â€œAn article was bought for $200 and sold for $350 what was the percentageâ€¦?â€ The buzzer went off before the question was completed but the final word seemed to have been â€˜profitâ€™.

However, despite Munroâ€™s buzzer light illuminating first, host Marline Stephenson Dalley called on Ardenne to respond. The St Andrew-based school replied â€œseventy-five per centâ€, to which Stephenson-Dalley declared their response correct.

This happened to me when I was the Coach for the Immaculate High School team. Our opponent buzzed, SCQ erroneously called on ICHS to answer and my girls understandably were confused&didn't answer.They deducted 2pts.We lost. We protested orally&wrote a letter.They ignored us.â€” Angel Beswick-Reid Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² Ÿ–¤Ÿ’šŸ’› (@iamangelbr) June 15, 2020

Ardenne would go on to win the match with 31 points to Munroâ€™s 29.

However, the St Elizabeth-based Munro College took issue with the call.

Information technology specialist and Munro alumnus, Larren Peart, posted the clip on Twitter and said the school had protested the presenterâ€™s call to award the question and the two points to Ardenne, but said the showâ€™s producer rejected it. Peart tagged Claire Grant, general manager of Television Jamaica (TVJ), which produces SCQ, in his tweet.

Several persons replied to Peartâ€™s tweet, agreeing that the call was incorrect, to which he said about one, â€œit brings the entire thing into questionâ€.

In 2016, Ardenne was involved in another dispute, this time with Camperdown High School, over a scoring matter. In that instance, Camperdown was declared the winner, beating Ardenne with a score of 34-32. However, TVJ later said there was a scoring error during the buzzer section, the matchâ€™s final round, when producers failed to add two points to Ardenneâ€™s total for a correctly answered question.

The judges said that the match should have ended in a tie had it not been for the scoring error. A request for an injunction by Camperdown was turned down. The school agreed to TVJâ€™s request for a rematch with Ardenne, which it subsequently lost.