Not again! Wonder Woman sequel delayed to Christmas Day

It’s been

a topsy-turvy year, to say the least, and the film industry is among those

feeling it hardest.

News came today, the sequel to Warner Bros hit, Wonder Woman, will be delayed by almost three months from its October 2 premiere date amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wonder Woman 1984 will not hit theatres on Christmas Day, December 25. The studio said, “We’re very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays.”

With most studios delaying the release of new movies until…well, until people will actually be able to watch them, the box office has been a pretty quiet since around March.

Only one major movie, the US$200 million budget Tenet, has been released since most theatres shuttered. And while it did relatively well overseas, the movie found the going hard in the large US market where about a quarter of theatres remain closed.