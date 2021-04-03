Not an April Fools’ joke: Drake’s father offers reward to recover chest lost in Jamaica

Not an April Fools’ joke: Drake’s father offers reward to recover chest lost in JamaicaSaturday, April 03, 2021
|
Dennis Graham, the father of rap star Drake, has said that he is offering a cash reward for anyone who finds a chest that was taken from a location in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.
Graham made the announcement on Instagram, where he noted that his post was “not an April fools’ joke” .
According to Graham, the chest was taken from Dacosta Drive, Ocho Rios; however, he did not state when the alleged incident occurred.
Graham said that he would not prosecute whoever returns the item, noting that instead he would make a cash reward of $1million JMD available to whoever returns the chest.
Graham,66 noted that the chest has no monetary value, but is sentimental.
“We are offering a $1 million JMD reward for anyone in possession of a chest taken from 9 Dacosta Drive, Ocho Rios, St Ann, Jamaica. We will not prosecute whoever returns it unopened,” said Graham
“It does not contain anything of monetary value, just sentimental value. Please email auntyflochest@gmail.com for drop off location and arrangement of payment,” added Graham.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy