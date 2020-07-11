Not being able to tour has Spice stressed out

Not being able to tour has Spice stressed outSaturday, July 11, 2020
|
Last summer, dancehall artiste Spice was booked and busy, so its understandable that she is not handling the cancellation of shows due to coronavirus well.
Sharing a list of her shows from 2019 which saw her performing all over the world, Spice said this year is stressing her out, and demands to know why 2020 wonâ€™t let up.
â€œJust saw this and realize what my summer used to be like and got stressed TF out Ÿ˜«Ÿ˜«Ÿ’™ Hurry up and gwan nuh dutty 2020 weh mi do u inna life make u hate mi so,â€ she wrote.
Comedian Majah Hype could relate to her pain. â€œJah know look pon mine Weh day and mi belly start hurt,â€ he commented.
While dancehall artiste, Ioctane found Spiceâ€™s rant amusing.
Fans in the comments section were also coaxing Spice to be patient, telling that things will soon return to normal.
â€œHold the firm muma you did it before you will do it again and again,â€ one fan wrote.
But just because sheâ€™s not performing at shows doesnâ€™t mean sheâ€™s not busy. The self-proclaimed â€˜Queen of the Dancehallâ€™ has been heavily promoting her beauty brand, Faces and Laces, as well as recording videos for her YouTube Channel- Spice Official World.
She also has a collab with rapper Missy Elliot in the works.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy