Not forgotten! Chadwick Boseman makes history with 4 SAG Awards nominations

Chadwick Boseman is gone but he’s certainly

not forgotten.

The late actor scored four nominations at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards announced today, the first person to ever do so in a single year.

The Black Panther star received two acting nominations and two for his ensemble work in his final films.

Boseman, who passed away from colon cancer in September, received a nomination for his lead performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and another for his supporting role in Da 5 Bloods, a Netflix film.

He also received nominations as part of both films’ ensemble casts.

The SAG Awards is decided by the leading film actors union and is often a great predictor of Oscar nominees and winners.

The awards show will air on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4, 2021.